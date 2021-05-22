A couple of days ago, there were reports that Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranita Subhash will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now, while talking to ETimes, producer Ratan Jain has confirmed that the movie will release digitally. When he was asked about the film getting an OTT release, the producer stated, “Yes, how long could I have waited? The movie was ready about 6-8 months back. We would have released it this month in the theatres, if things had been better. But with the present scenario, I don’t think the cinema halls would open before July or August at least.”

When asked if the actors are on the same page, Jain said, “Yes, they are all on the same page.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 will mark the filmmaker’s comeback in Bollywood after a gap of eight years. Even Shilpa Shetty will be making her acting comeback with the film after a huge gap of 14 years.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 release Hungama which featured Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani and Paresh Rawal in the lead role. In the sequel, Akshaye has been roped in to do a cameo.

The movie was slated to release in August last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later decided to release the film in Summer this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 the theatres are shut once again, and now, it will release on Disney+ Hotstar.