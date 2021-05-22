Veteran music composer Raamlaxman also known as Vijay Patil passed away today. He had composed songs for many films like Maine Pyar Kiya , Patthar Ke Phool, 100 days, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and others.

While talking to PTI, his son Amar said, “He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time… But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest.”

Apart from Hindi films, Patil used to compose music for Marathi films as well. He gave the music for the movie with his collaborator Surendra under the name Raam-Laxman. Surendra passed away in 1976, but Patil continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman.

He had composed many hit songs for Rajshri Productions. The production house took to Twitter to mourn the music composer’s demise.

They tweeted, “Music Composer Vijay Patil a.k.a Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Lata Mangeshkar, who had sung multiple songs for Raamlaxman, also tweeted, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I just came to know that very talented and popular music composer Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sad to hear about it. He was a very nice human being. I had sung many songs for him which became popular.)”

We pray that the Raamlaxman’s soul rests in peace.