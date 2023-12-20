10.5 C
London
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessCity of London Freedom honours for leading Indian bankers
Business

City of London Freedom honours for leading Indian bankers

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

February deadline for India-UK FTA talks to allow for election campaigns?

A NEW round of discussions in the ongoing free...
Business

Inflation hits lowest level in more than two years

INFLATION has slowed sharply to the lowest level in...
Business

Asda’s debt leverage declining, asserts Mohsin Issa

ASDA’S co-owner Mohsin Issa has assured MPs that the...
Business

Top accountancy body under fire for lack of diversity

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales...
Business

India emerges as global growth star, says IMF

GROWING at a robust rate due to economic reforms...

THE City of London Corporation has honoured eight senior figures from Indian banks based in the Square Mile to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The award recognises the trade relationship between the UK and India’s financial services sectors.

The leaders who received the Freedom of the City honours on December 13 were: Madhur Kumar (Bank of Baroda), Manish Gupta, (Bank of India), Ashok Kumar Vartia (Export-Import Bank of India), Sharukh T Wadia (IndusInd Bank), Rakesh Kumar (India Infrastructure Finance Company), Loknath Mishra (ICICI Bank), Sudhir Kumar Sharma (State Bank of India) and Arbind Kumar Choudhary (Union Bank of India).

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli, said: “British and Indian investments support over a million jobs in both India and the UK. The City of London is grateful for the invaluable contribution of Indian bankers to the Square Mile.”

Chair of the Freedom Applications Policy & Resources Sub-Committee, Rehana Ameer, said the occasion signalled “a shared commitment to unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation and deepening ties between the City and India to embark on a journey of mutual prosperity and strengthened financial cooperation.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
February deadline for India-UK FTA talks to allow for election campaigns?

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Early meal times linked to reduced risk of heart attack and stroke

Health 0
Eating meals earlier could decrease the likelihood of suffering...

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter

EUROPE 0
A PAKISTANI couple was sentenced to life in prison...

Anti-Israel protesters target Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar

News 0
A group of protesters targeted Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Ugandan Asian Expulsion: Role of the Aga Khan family in creating “Alternative Pathways to Resettlement”

Headline Story 0
THE year 2022 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc