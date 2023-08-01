20.8 C
London
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsChina will always stand with Pakistan: Jinping
India News

China will always stand with Pakistan: Jinping

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja: India will be at their best in decider

INDIA all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shrugged off Saturday’s defeat...
Business

Shop prices experience first monthly fall in two years amid big discounts

UK’s major retailers reported the first monthly decline in...
Comment

George Alagiah and the story of who we are today

WHO were the first Asian faces that you remember...
Business

Chip makers commit investments in India’s chip making ambitions

GLOBAL semiconductor majors have committed investments in India as...
UK News

Ameet Jogia is new Tory candidate for Hendon

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak’s political adviser at No10, Ameet...

CHINA will continue to work with its all-weather ally Pakistan to take their strategic ties to new heights, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said as the two countries celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of the ambitious CPEC infrastructure projects in the South Asian country for regional connectivity.

In his congratulatory message to the ‘Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ (CPEC) celebration event held in Islamabad on Monday (31), Xi said the $60 billion CPEC infrastructure programme is an “important pioneering project” of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is opposed by India as it is being laid through Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Tragic crane collapse claims 17 lives in India’s Maharashtra

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ravindra Jadeja: India will be at their best in decider

Cricket 0
INDIA all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shrugged off Saturday’s defeat...

Shop prices experience first monthly fall in two years amid big discounts

Business 0
UK’s major retailers reported the first monthly decline in...

George Alagiah and the story of who we are today

Comment 0
WHO were the first Asian faces that you remember...

Popular

Ravindra Jadeja: India will be at their best in decider

Cricket 0
INDIA all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shrugged off Saturday’s defeat...

Shop prices experience first monthly fall in two years amid big discounts

Business 0
UK’s major retailers reported the first monthly decline in...

George Alagiah and the story of who we are today

Comment 0
WHO were the first Asian faces that you remember...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc