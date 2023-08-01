China will always stand with Pakistan: Jinping

CHINA will continue to work with its all-weather ally Pakistan to take their strategic ties to new heights, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said as the two countries celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of the ambitious CPEC infrastructure projects in the South Asian country for regional connectivity.

In his congratulatory message to the ‘Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ (CPEC) celebration event held in Islamabad on Monday (31), Xi said the $60 billion CPEC infrastructure programme is an “important pioneering project” of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is opposed by India as it is being laid through Pakistan-administered Kashmir.