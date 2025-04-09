China urges India to unite against Trump’s tariff hike amid escalating US-China trade war

Amid the intensifying US-China trade war, Beijing has reached out to New Delhi, urging India to take a united stand against what it calls the “US abuse of tariffs.” This development follows President Donald Trump’s latest move to sharply raise tariffs on Chinese imports, pushing cumulative duties to a staggering 104 percent. The hike has sparked fears of a global economic ripple effect as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to escalate.

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India, addressed the situation in a statement on social media, highlighting the detrimental impact of protectionist measures. “China’s economic resilience, innovation, and comprehensive manufacturing capabilities have contributed significantly to global growth, averaging around 30 per cent annually. We remain committed to multilateralism and will work alongside global partners to uphold the rules-based trade order with the WTO at its core,” she wrote.

China’s appeal to India emphasizes their shared identity as major developing nations with mutually beneficial trade ties. “The China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs, which deprives Global South countries of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the challenges,” Yu Jing asserted.

She also warned that trade and tariff wars produce no winners, calling on all nations to reject unilateralism and protectionism in favor of extensive consultation and cooperation. The message signals China’s intent to rally support from key partners like India as it navigates increasingly strained ties with Washington.

The US-China trade standoff escalated further this week after Trump introduced an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods, which Beijing swiftly matched. Unfazed, Trump doubled down by announcing an extra 50% tariff, bringing total duties on Chinese imports to 104%. These measures are part of his administration’s broader strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing by incentivizing companies to bring operations back to the US.

However, economists and industry experts remain divided on the effectiveness of Trump’s tariff-driven agenda. While the former president insists the policy helps boost US revenue—claiming the country is earning nearly $2 billion a day—critics argue that the move could backfire by driving up inflation and raising costs for American consumers.

China’s overture to India comes at a time when global supply chains are already under pressure, and inflation concerns loom large. With both countries representing a significant share of global GDP, their alignment—or lack thereof—on this issue could have substantial implications for international trade dynamics.

As the world watches the US-China standoff unfold, India’s response will be closely monitored. Whether New Delhi chooses to align with Beijing on this global trade issue or tread a more independent path remains to be seen—but the stakes are undoubtedly high.