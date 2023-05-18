Singer Charli XCX is set to make her silver screen debut in a starring role. She has joined the cast of the upcoming remake of the 1978 cult horror film Faces of Death. She will star alongside ex-Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery in the upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, the film is currently in production in New Orleans.

The filmmaking duo Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei has written the modern-day remake, with Goldhaber attached as director.

In a joint statement to the media, Goldhaber and Mazzei said, “Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping-off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX is currently writing and producing songs with Jack Antonoff for A24’s pop melodrama Mother Mary. She is also an executive producer of the forthcoming Amazon Studios comedy series Overcompensating.

Though Legendary Entertainment’s Faces of Death will be her first starring role, she has previously appeared in a cameo in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot, performing her song “Lightning” in a New York nightclub.

