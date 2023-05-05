Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is set to mark her Cannes Film Festival debut alongside Titanic actress Kate Winslet.

As per a source, Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet.

Anushka on Thursday also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma’s trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

She is one of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following. Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation and has several blockbusters under her belt. She personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

She has built a lasting legacy through her body of work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India for over a decade!

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.