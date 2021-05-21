Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been in the making from the past many years. The movie was slated to release in December last year, but due to the pandemic, that didn’t happen.

Now, according to a report in the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the makers of Brahmastra are planning to release the film in Summer 2022.

A source told the portal, “A lot of films were expected to be released this year, however, everything’s changed because of the second wave of Covid 19. The makers of Brahmastra are now looking at a Summer 2022 release. Ayan is hoping to resume filming for the remaining portions in October or November, depending on the situation then. Meanwhile, post production work on the parts that are already filmed is going on in full swing.”

Apart from Big B, Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

Brahmastra was earlier slated to release in 2019. Later, the makers decided to push the release date to Summer 2020, and then finally, they announced that it will release in December 2020. However, the pandemic played the spoilsport and once again the film was postponed. It was said that the movie might release this year, but the second wave of Covoid-19 has surely changed a lot of things.

A few months ago, there were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release. However, the reports turned out to be untrue.