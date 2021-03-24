Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

While a couple of songs of the film have already been released, the fans of Pawan Kalyan have been waiting for the trailer of the movie, and finally, the wait will come to an end on 29th March 2021.

Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to inform everyone the trailer of Vakeel Saab will be out on 29th March. He tweeted, “The Power Fire In Black-Blazer gets mightier! Witness it with #VakeelSaabTrailer on March 2️⃣9️⃣th @PawanKalyan #SriramVenu @shrutihaasan @SVC_official @i_nivethathomas @MusicThaman @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla @bayviewprojoffl @BoneyKapoor @adityamusic #VakeelSaabOnApril9th.”

Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan. The film is a remake of the Hindi film PINK which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles.

This is the second remake of PINK, earlier Boney Kapoor had also produced the Tamil remake of the film titled Nerkonda Paarvai. It featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role, and it was a blockbuster at the box office.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan have been eagerly waiting for Vakeel Saab as they will get to see their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of three years. The actor’s last release was Agnyaathavaasi (2018).