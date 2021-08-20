Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is already making a mark in Bollywood, and there have been reports that their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be making her acting debut soon.

Recently, there were reports that Khushi, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda will be making their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next which will be based on Archie comics. However, while talking to ETimes, Boney Kapoor stated that he doesn’t know anything about it.

The filmmaker said, “I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Earlier this year, while talking to Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Khushi will be making her debut but he won’t be launching her.

He had said, “Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon.” Kapoor had further said, “I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.”

A couple of years ago, there were reports that like her sister Janhvi, Khushi will also be launched by Karan Johar. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Well now, let’s wait and watch with which filmmaker Khushi will be making her debut.