Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited films on 2022. The movie is in production right now, and recently, there were reports that Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as the antagonist in the film.

Prabhas’ fan clubs started posting the reports on Twitter and Bajpayee has funnily reacted to it. One of the fan clubs of Prabhas tweeted, “Manoj Bajpayee as an Antagonist in #Salaar ? Let’s wait for official announcement What’s your view on this.” Replying to the fan club, Bajpayee wrote, “Kaha se khabar late hai aap log !!! (From where do you guys get these news)”

Another fan club posted, “As Per Inside Talks: Manoj Bajpayee Plays an Antagonist role in #Salaar.” Bajpayee replied and wrote, “Ye kab hua ?? (When did this happen?)”

Well, looks like the reports of Manoj Bajpayee starring in Salaar are false. But, it would have surely been interesting to watch Manoj vs Prabhas.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is being shot in Kannada and Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages as well.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in a movie titled Despatch. Recently, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, he won Best Actor in a Series award for his performance in The Family Man 2.