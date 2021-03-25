Many actors from down South like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, and others are all set for their Hindi debut. But well, actors of the Hindi film industry are also not behind as they are also ready to make a mark down South.

So, today let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who are all set to make their debut down South…

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is going to make his debut in Sandalwood with one of the biggest Kannada movies, K.G.F: Chapter 2. He plays the antagonist in the film, and though K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has featured in many successful Hindi movies, and has also done a Telugu film many years ago. But now, she is all set to make her Tamil film debut with the trilingual movie Thalaivi. The movie is slated to release on 23rd April 2021.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will be making his debut in Telugu film industry with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor has an extended cameo in the film, but it is said that he plays a very pivotal role in the movie. RRR will hit the big screens on 13th October 2021.

Alia Bhatt

Just like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt will also be making her Tollywood debut with the film RRR. A few days ago, Alia’s first look from the film was unveiled and she looked stunning in it.

Ananya Panday

Last on the list we have Ananya Panday. The actress will be making her debut down South with the multi-lingual film Liger which stars Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead. Vijay will make his Hindi debut with the movie, and Ananya will be entering the South film industry.