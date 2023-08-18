19.2 C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Entertainment

Birthday special: Iconic songs of Daler Mehndi

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Well-known Indian singer, songwriter, and record producer Daler Mehndi has had a significant impact on the music industry, especially with his contributions to Bhangra music and his popular tracks in a number of Bollywood films. Mehndi, who was born on August 18, 1967, in Patna, Bihar, India into a Sikh family, is celebrating his birthday today. So, let’s take a look at some of his best songs that have left a lasting impact on the listeners’ minds.

Bolo Ta Ra Ra

This song from his debut album propelled Daler Mehndi to stardom. Its catchy tune and energetic beats made it a favorite for dance enthusiasts. Because of Mehndi’s dance skills and the catchy phrase “Hayo Rabba,” the lead song became well-known all over the world.

Tunak Tunak Tun

This iconic track is not only known for its upbeat music but also for its colourful and creative music video. It became a viral sensation and remains one of his most recognizable songs.

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle

The song became well-known and a staple in popular culture thanks to Daler Mahendi’s recognisable vocals. This song became a staple at weddings and parties due to its festive and celebratory vibe.

Rang De Basanti

This patriotic song from Rang De Basanti, a hit Bollywood film, was written with the intention of changing history. Prasoon Joshi wrote the lyrics for this timeless patriotic and endearing song, which also features Daler’s powerful voice and music by A.R. Rahman.

Na Na Na Re

Mehndi and Superstar Amitabh Bachchan danced on dhols in the popular song, much to the pleasure of their fans, for the movie Mrityudaata. ‘Na Na Na Re,’ which introduced the two on screen for the first time, is still renowned for its catchy hook steps, Mehndi’s long robe, green turban, and the two stars’ step-for-step synchronisation.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

