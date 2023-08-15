23.5 C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Entertainment

Big B reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Ghoomer’, calls it ‘incredible’

By: Shelbin MS

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama film Ghoomer.

On Monday, Abhishek’s father legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and revealed watching Ghoomer twice and also shared his honest review of his son’s film.

He wrote, “So yes saw GHOOMER back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply INCREDIBLE .. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing .. the emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the Mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives.”

The Pink actor also praised director R Balki for his direction and wrote, “It is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.”

Helmed by R Balki, the film stars Abhishek, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on August 18.

“Each one of us has faced failure at some point or the other in our lives .. and we are aware and know how it feels .. but .. how does a winner feel when he succeeds .. that is the challenge we all face .. we all strive for .. we all struggle for .. and then when we find that door is shut .. we break it open and ENTER .. to achieve what we have wanted to all our lives ..that is the learning .. the template of living ..and when it is portrayed in a most creative subtle manner .. the respect and applaud is tremendous,” he concluded.

In the film, Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki’s distinctive storytelling prowess.

The trailer also featured a short glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan.

