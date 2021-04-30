In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starred in a film titled Saand Ki Aankh which was a biopic on Shooter Dadis, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. While Bhumi played the role of Chandro Tomar, Taapsee portrayed the character of Prakashi Tomar.

Today, unfortunately, Chandro Tomar passed away due to Covid-19. Bhumi took to mourn the Shooter Dadi’s demise.

The actress tweeted, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi.”

In another tweet, Bhumi posted a few pictures and wrote, “You will be missed so much Forever #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi.”

Taapsee Pannu also tweeted, “For the inspiration you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌��� and peace be with you.”

Shooter Dadis started learning to shoot in the late 90s when they were already in their 60s. They grabbed everyone’s attention as they used to attend shooting tournaments wearing ghagras (Indian attire). Chandro and Prakashi Tomar have been an inspiration for many girls.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh was a perfect tribute to Shooter Dadis. Bhumi and Taapsee were damn good in the film, and won multiple awards for their performance in the film.