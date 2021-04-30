Cinematographer and director KV Anand passed away today due to cardiac arrest. He had worked as a cinematographer in films like Thenmavin Kombath (Malayalam), Nerukku Ner (Tamil), Josh (Hindi), The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (Hindi), Sivaji (Tamil), and others. As a filmmaker, he had directed movies like Ayan, Anegan, Kaappaan, and others.

Many celebrities from down South took to social media to mourn KV Anand’s demise.

Rajinikanth, who had worked with him in Sivaji, tweeted, “மதிப்பிற்குரிய கே.வி.ஆனந்த் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், வேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது. அவரை பிரிந்து வாடும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கு என்னுடைய ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள். அவருடைய ஆத்மா சாந்தி அடையட்டும். (The demise of the venerable KV Anand is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul attain peace.)”

Dhanush tweeted, “A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir.”

Allu Arjun posted, “Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family . Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand.”

R Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “How many more . Gone too soon ……K V Anand Sir. I am sure you are lighting up the Heavens .”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who had worked with the filmmaker in Ayan, posted on Instagram, “I was lucky enough to work with the legendary K.V. Anand sir and got a chance to see what a gem of a person he was. He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti ������ #GoneTooSoon #RIPKVAnandSir.”

Kajal Aaggarwal, who worked with KV Anand in the movie Maattrraan, wrote, “Such a distinguished man of impeccable character, brilliant skill and a vision like no other. So privileged to have worked and known you Kv sir. You shall always live on through your legendary work. He used to jokingly call me a juke box! 🙁 My heartfelt condolence to your family, friends and fans. Om Shanti ��������� #ripkvanand #gonetoosoon.”