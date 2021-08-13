Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest films to get a direct-to-release during the pandemic.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.During the war, Pakistan attacks the Bhuj IAF airbase and destroys it. They plan to enter India through Kutch and to stop the Pakistani army; a few Indian soldiers reach Vighakot Post. However, the Pakistani army has more soldiers and they even have war tanks with them.

So, now India needs more soldiers at Vighakot Post, and they can only reach there by flying to Bhuj IAF base. The movie moves forward showcasing that how IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Devgn), Sunderben (Sonakshi Sinha), and other local villagers reconstruct the IAF based in Bhuj.

The basic concept of Bhuj: The Pride Of India is interesting, and it clearly had the potential to be good film. But, the screenplay and direction is not up the mark.

The movie looks cluttered; too many things are happening at the same time, and director Abhishek Dudhaiya has failed to narrate it properly. There are no scenes that will give you an adrenaline rush, and make you excite about what will happen next. It’s a war drama showcasing an iconic moment that took place in the history of India, but unfortunately the patriotic feel is missing here.

Talking about performances, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha are good in their respective parts. But other actors are totally wasted. Sanjay Dutt has a couple of good action scenes, but we expected more from his character. Nora Fatehi has tried something different this time, but she fails to shine. Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar are good actors but the film doesn’t do justice to their talent, and Pranitha Subhash has nothing to do in the movie.

Coming to music, the makers have mostly edited out all the songs from the movie (Bhai Bhai, Rammo Rammo, Coca Cola), and even the background score isn’t great.

Overall, Bhuj: The Pride Of India had a good concept, but the writers and the director failed to turn it into a good film.

Ratings: 1.5/5

Watch the trailer here…