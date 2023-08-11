Bas Javid gets key post in immigration enforcement

SENIOR police officer Bas Javid, the brother of former home secretary Sajid Javid, has got a key post in immigration enforcement at Home Office.

Javid has been appointed director-general of immigration enforcement and will take charge in November, The Telegraph reported.

His role involves managing the practical reaction to immigration violations in close partnership with various law enforcement bodies such as the police and Border Force.

At present, Javid serves as a deputy assistant commissioner within the Metropolitan Police, having previously occupied important roles within Avon and Somerset Police as well as West Midlands Police.

In his current role, Javid oversees specific operational areas, contributing to strategic decision-making and holding a critical position in the force’s chain of command.

“Protecting the integrity of the UK’s immigration system is vital, so it is an honour to be appointed to this important role. I am excited to begin leading a group of dedicated, hard-working and talented public servants to ensure we uphold our rules and laws,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to official data, 99,960 people have arrived in the UK as of this week since current records began on Jan 1, 2018.

Home secretary Suella Braverman praised Javid for his extensive law enforcement background and highlighted that his appointment would enhance their endeavours to combat immigration violations, aligning with the expectations of the British people.

Immigration enforcement visits are at their highest since 2019 and are up by almost 50 per cent, reports stated.

Home Office permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft said that he looks forward to working with Javid to ‘tackle illegal migration, which is the top priority for the department’.