LEADERS of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Paris recently to apprise him of the progress made in the construction of a Hindu temple in the French capital.

The Sanstha, an India-headquartered socio-spiritual organisation, is constructing what is set to become mainland Europe’s first traditional purpose-built temple at the Esplanade des religions et des cultures.

Volunteers presented a 3D model of the Mandir and its construction plans and explained to Modi how the new complex would bring together people of all faiths and backgrounds within the Indo-France community, the organisation said.

Deep Patel, the temple project coordinator, said the prime minister was pleased to learn about the project that represented the “blossoming friendship between France and India”.

Patel said his organisation thanked the leaders of both France and India for their support for bringing “the vision of our spiritual leader His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj to fruition.”

BAPS has built several temples across the world including those in London, Gandhinagar, Los Angeles and Toronto, which serve as spiritual centres.