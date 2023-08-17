22.6 C
London
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh to host three ODIs with New Zealand before ICC World Cup
Cricket

Bangladesh to host three ODIs with New Zealand before ICC World Cup

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Arora brothers of B&M may bid for collapsed retailer Wilko

THE billionaire owners of B&M are believed to be...
Headline Story

Troops guard Pakistani Christians after mob torches churches

PARAMILITARY troops have cordoned off a Christian settlement in...
News

Hot beverage spill injures child aboard Vistara flight bound for Frankfurt

Vistara announced on Wednesday (16), that a child who...
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday thanked viewers for...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra steps away from her New York-based restaurant

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer associated with...

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that the New Zealand cricket team will play three one-day internationals in September ahead of the World Cup in neighbouring India.

New Zealand will play three ODIs, all in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, on September 21, 23, and 26, the BCB said in a statement.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

New Zealand will also play two Tests in Bangladesh after the World Cup ends on November 19.

The BCB said the New Zealand Test squad will arrive in Bangladesh on November 21.

The first Test will begin on November 28 and the second on December 6. Venues have yet to be chosen for the Tests.

These will be New Zealand’s first ODI and Test series in Bangladesh since 2013.

Bangladesh won their previous two ODI series against New Zealand at home 4-0 in 2010 and 3-0 in 2013.

The Test matches are part of the World Test Championship 2023–25, the first for Bangladesh in the new cycle of the competition.

Bangladesh will reciprocate the visit, playing three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand in December. (AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Pandya-led Indian T20 team living in illusion, says former seamer

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Arora brothers of B&M may bid for collapsed retailer Wilko

Business 0
THE billionaire owners of B&M are believed to be...

Troops guard Pakistani Christians after mob torches churches

Headline Story 0
PARAMILITARY troops have cordoned off a Christian settlement in...

Hot beverage spill injures child aboard Vistara flight bound for Frankfurt

News 0
Vistara announced on Wednesday (16), that a child who...

Popular

Arora brothers of B&M may bid for collapsed retailer Wilko

Business 0
THE billionaire owners of B&M are believed to be...

Troops guard Pakistani Christians after mob torches churches

Headline Story 0
PARAMILITARY troops have cordoned off a Christian settlement in...

Hot beverage spill injures child aboard Vistara flight bound for Frankfurt

News 0
Vistara announced on Wednesday (16), that a child who...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc