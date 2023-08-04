19.3 C
London
Friday, August 4, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBangladesh NewsBangladesh plays major role in illicit tiger trade
Bangladesh News

Bangladesh plays major role in illicit tiger trade

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

20 Indian crew members rescued from burning ship off Dutch coast return home

A group of 20 injured Indian crew members successfully...
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival

Actor Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor Award for...
Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be felicitated with a special...
Entertainment

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

The last rites of the National Award-winning art director...
Entertainment

Babil Khan’s ‘Friday Night Plan’ to premiere on Netflix in September

Excel Entertainment’s new film Friday Night Plan, starring Babil Khan,...

BANGLADESH remains a major hub for the poaching of endangered tigers despite government claims of a successful crackdown on pirate groups involved in the trade, according to research published last Friday (28).

The vast Sundarbans mangrove forest straddling India and Bangladesh hosts one of the world’s largest populations of Bengal tigers. Their pelts, bones and flesh are bought by black marketeers as part of a broader illegal wildlife trade valued at an estimated $20 billion

(£16bn) globally each year. Research from big cat conservation group Panthera and the Chinese Academy of Sciences said tiger parts harvested in the Sundarbans have been exported to 15 countries, with India and China being the most common destinations.

“Bangladesh plays a much more significant role in the illicit tiger trade than we previously realized,” study co-author Rob Pickles said in a statement.

Pirate groups operating in the Sundarbans found a lucrative trade in tiger poaching before a government crackdown started in 2016. At least 117 pirates were shot dead and hundreds more were detained, according to official figures, while many others surrendered as part of a government amnesty.

But Panthera’s research, published in the Conservation Science and Practice journal, said the vacuum created by the crackdown had been filled by more than 30 specialist tiger poaching syndicates and poachers. Traders operated through their own logistics companies and in some cases concealed their activities through licenses for legal wildlife trade, the study added.

The research, based partly on interviews with those involved in the wildlife trade, also found that domestic consumption of tiger parts had increased since the crackdown, owing to Bangladesh’s thriving economy. Wealthy local buyers were purchasing medicines using tiger parts “as well as large ornamental items for display such as skulls and skins”.

The findings were disputed by Bangladesh’s official Sundarbans conservator Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, who said the crackdown had brought the illicit trade to a standstill.

“We have taken measures to conserve the Bengal tiger population in the Sundarbans,” he said. “No tiger has died from… tigerhuman conflict in the past five years.”

Just 114 Bengal tigers live in Bangladesh’s portion of the Sundarbans, according to an official census published in 2019

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Exiled Bangladesh opposition chief sentenced for graft

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

20 Indian crew members rescued from burning ship off Dutch coast return home

News 0
A group of 20 injured Indian crew members successfully...

Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival

Entertainment 0
Actor Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor Award for...

Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Entertainment 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur will be felicitated with a special...

Popular

20 Indian crew members rescued from burning ship off Dutch coast return home

News 0
A group of 20 injured Indian crew members successfully...

Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival

Entertainment 0
Actor Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor Award for...

Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Entertainment 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur will be felicitated with a special...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc