Balvinder Sopal reaches ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ semi-final after musicals week shake-up

Highlights:

Strictly Come Dancing confirms its final four after Lewis Cope is voted out

Amber Davies survives the dance-off again after topping the leaderboard

Balvinder Sopal’s Musicals Week performance receives strong praise

Bookies identify Sopal as the “dark horse” heading into the semi-final - Advertisement -

Semi-final airs 13 December with each couple performing two dances

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final is now set after a competitive Musicals Week episode that ended with Lewis Cope leaving the competition. BBC One’s dance series is moving toward its 2025 conclusion, and only four couples remain. Amber Davies and Balvinder Sopal continue in the competition and will now prepare two new routines for the semi-final.

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones landed in the bottom two after performing a salsa to “Dance At The Gym” from West Side Story. Facing them in the dance-off were Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who had led Saturday’s leaderboard with a full-mark Charleston. The judges unanimously chose to save Davies, ending Cope’s eleven-week run.

Cope thanked viewers and praised Jones, saying she had “given me everything I could wish for as a friend and teacher”. Jones described him as “a gentleman” and said she was proud of his progress.

With Cope’s departure, the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final couples are confirmed:

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

George Clarke and Alexis Warr

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu

Balvinder Sopal Gains Momentum on Strictly Come Dancing

Balvinder Sopal’s Viennese waltz to “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman was one of the most discussed routines of Musicals Week. After the performance, Sopal became emotional as the judges offered strong feedback. Anton du Beke called it “an exquisite beginning” and Shirley Ballas said Sopal showed “a freedom” not previously seen in the competition.

Craig Revel Horwood noted issues in her arm placement but said the dance had “flow, feeling, emotion”. Motsi Mabuse embraced Sopal on the dancefloor and told her she was “a fighter”.

Sopal has been in the bottom two five times this season, but her Musicals Week score was her highest to date. The routine led to a shift in public reaction, with fans posting messages praising her resilience and calling the dance a turning point ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

How the Bookies Reacted After Cope’s Exit

Bookmakers now describe Sopal as a “dark horse” in the competition. Her odds of winning the Glitterball have shortened to 25/1. She is still projected to leave in the semi-final, but the betting movement indicates growing public support. A spokesperson said her ability to come back after repeated dance-offs has “finally connected with viewers”.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu remain the favorites at 5/6. George Clarke and Alexis Warr follow at 5/4 after a well-received Argentine tango. Amber Davies sits at 16/1 despite earning a perfect score on Saturday, with bookmakers highlighting her ongoing difficulty with public votes.

The removal of Cope has added unpredictability. “Nobody is safe at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

Semi-Final Format for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

The four remaining couples will each perform two dances in the semi-final, which airs Saturday, 13 December at 18:35 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air the following evening. Kylie Minogue and Five are scheduled as musical guests.

As Strictly Come Dancing enters its final weeks, the competition has tightened. The Glitterball remains within reach of all four couples, and Musicals Week has made the outcome less predictable than earlier in the season.

Balvinder Sopal now heads into the semi-final with renewed public attention, stronger odds, and a performance that placed her at the center of this week’s conversation.