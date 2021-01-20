There is no denying the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana’s name has become synonymous with quality cinema. Ever since beginning his acting career with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012, the actor has made it a point to choose projects which are not only different from one another but also have dollops of entertainment.

Khurrana is presently one of the busiest actors in working in Bollywood. He has a number of projects at various stages of development. In October, the actor commenced work on director Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. The actor shot non-stop for the film and completed it within a span of two months, despite the scare of the Coronavirus pandemic still looming large.

Weeks after the completion of the film, showbiz is buzzing with reports that Khurrana made his producers Bhushan Kumar and Abhishek Kapoor add a ‘no digital release’ clause in his contract before coming onboard to headline the project.

Spilling some more beans, a trade source informs an entertainment portal, “In today’s uncertain environment, a lot of films are taking the direct-to-digital route and Ayushmann wants to be sure of what he is signing up for. Hence, he along with his team, has devised a plan to clearly bifurcate between OTT and theatrical content before coming on board a film. His contract for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui assures a theatrical release. The idea is to know what he is signing on for, and decide on the content based on the medium of showcasing.”

The source goes on to add, “Although Gulabo Sitabo (2020) was the first film to arrive on the digital world, he is now clear on bifurcating between the two content. While he is open to be a digital star too, he wants to know the platform of showcasing before joining the gang. Only after being on the same page regarding the release plan of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui did he come on board the film. At this point of time, it is gearing up for a theatrical release in June.”

