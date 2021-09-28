A couple of days ago, the release dates of multiple films were announced, and there are four films of Akshay Kumar that are all set to hit the big screens in the next one year, Sooryavanshi (Diwali 2021), Prithviraj (22nd January 2022), Bachchan Pandey (4th March 2022), and Raksha Bandhan (11th August 2022).

The actor has many other films lined up and one of them is Atrangi Re. The Aanand L Rai’s directorial, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, has wrapped up its production and was slated to release in August this year, but it was postponed. Everyone expected that the release date of the movie will also be announced soon.

However, recently, while talking to HT City (Hindustan Times), Akshay revealed that Atrangi Re might get a direct-to-digital release.

He said, “To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now.”

“Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and storyline. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film,” the actor added.

Atrangi Re is Kumar and Rai’s first collaboration. After wrapping up the film, the two teamed up for Raksha Bandhan.

It will also be Dhanush and Rai’s second film together. The actor had made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa which was helmed by Aanand L Rai.