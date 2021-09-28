The music of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah has received a great response. The song Raataan Lambiyan is said to be the new love anthem.

The Chill Mix version of the track which was released as a Spotify Single has featured at Times Square NYC. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Hanita Bhambri.

Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share the exciting news with everyone. They posted, “#RaataanLambiyan Chill Mix ki gallan ho gayi mashhoor with it featuring at the @TimesSquareNYC !Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Listen to it now, only on Spotify! @JubinNautiyal @HanitaBhambri @tanishkbagchi @sonymusicindia @spotifyindia.”

Jubin also tweeted, “Teri meri gallan ae ho gayi mashhoor… #raataanlambiyan @TimesSquareNYC A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset … #tanishkbagchi @HanitaBhambri @azeem @sonymusicindia @Spotify @spotifyindia.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video in August this year. The movie has received a great response, and recently, it was also screened at the 1st Himalayan Film Festival.

Sidharth had attended the screening of his movie at the festival. The actor had tweeted, “Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’ today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur. Thank you for having usFolded hands @ianuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN.