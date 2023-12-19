7.8 C
London
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessAsda’s debt leverage declining, asserts Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda’s debt leverage declining, asserts Mohsin Issa

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Top accountancy body under fire for lack of diversity

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales...
Business

India emerges as global growth star, says IMF

GROWING at a robust rate due to economic reforms...
Business

Legal battle threatens Indian tycoon Singhania’s fortune

INDIAN tycoon Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of...
Business

Asian groups missing from labour market in UK

AROUND a third of individuals from Pakistani and Bangladeshi...
Business

Tata Steel ties up with Imperial College in decarbonisation efforts

A NEW £10-million design and manufacturing centre has been...

ASDA’S co-owner Mohsin Issa has assured MPs that the supermarket group is stable and financially sound despite the high interest rate environment.

Issa and his brother Zuber took over the Leeds-based retailer from Walmart in a debt-fuelled £6.8 billion deal backed by the private equity firm TDR Capital in 2021.

The Issa siblings and their family together hold a 45 per cent stake in Asda as does TDR, while Walmart has retained the remaining 10 per cent. Asda bought EG Group – a forecourt chain founded by the brothers – in a £2 bn transaction in October this year.

However, the Business and Trade Committee of the Commons has been flagging concerns about Asda’s complex corporate structure and its leveraged position.

Issa, who faced questions from the committee in its latest session on Tuesday (19), said the debt leverage of the retailer was declining and the trend was set to continue.

He said, “We can give you the confidence that it is run properly.”

“What I would say is that the debt leverage at the start of the year was at 4.2 times, that has gone down to 3.8 times and that trajectory is to go down even further by the end of this year.

“At the same time, we are investing in colleague pay, customer pricing and loyalty. The business is highly cash generative.”

He said he believed TDR Capital was a “long-term” investor in the company although the private equity firm could exit “at some point of point”.

While private equity was used to buy out several retailers, including Asda when the cost of borrowing was low, the parliamentary committee previously expressed concern that the rise in interest rates “have left businesses bought using such leveraged buyouts with a heavy debt burden.”

Asda’s chief financial officer Michael Gleeson told the MPs that £500 million out of the company’s total of debt £4.2 bn was payable in February and a switch to a floating rate would take the financing cost higher by “at least £30m”.

Issa also talked about how he and Zuber made a humble beginning as entrepreneurs and how they grew with their “vision” and “mission”.

“We started with a single petrol station, I washed the restrooms, I manned the tills when I needed to, back then these were places you could not get a snack, it was just gas and mainly distressed sales,” he said.

“We have the vision of transforming that, we were the first to have Subway in our stations, the first to have Starbucks… we had a mission to transform that tired and sleepy industry.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Top accountancy body under fire for lack of diversity

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war

UK News 0
The India-Bangladesh link was honoured by the British Bengali...

Woman wins over £15,000 in discrimination case after being forced to walk home alone at night

UK News 0
Fathimath Athif, who worked late-night shifts at Spice E17,...

Top accountancy body under fire for lack of diversity

Business 0
THE Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Ugandan Asian Expulsion: Role of the Aga Khan family in creating “Alternative Pathways to Resettlement”

Headline Story 0
THE year 2022 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc