Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site

ARORA GROUP, one of the UK’s largest private operators of hotels, has bought the Heythrop site in London from Zenprop.

The 2.7-acre site, just off Kensington High Street, is currently consented for a 320,000 square foot, 142-apartment senior living scheme, React News reported.

Arora Group, which controls more than 7,000 hotel rooms and assets under management of more than £2 billion, is expected to seek a change of use to the existing consent, with the site having “potential for a number of different schemes”.

Zenprop had bought the site – formerly occupied by Heythrop College – from Jesuits in Britain for around £110 million in 2017.

Arora Group’s chief operating officer Sanjay Arora said the latest deal was “in line with our ambition to acquire an asset with significant development potential in prime central London.”

“We have waited several years for the right opportunity to purchase an asset of this calibre in London, and we are very excited to own such a prestigious building, which can be held for future generations in our family business.

“The site has the potential for a number of different schemes, and we look forward to working closely with the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.”

The group was founded by tycoon Surinder Arora, who started his business by establishing a bed and breakfast near Heathrow, after having come to the UK from India aged 13.