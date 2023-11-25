5.9 C
London
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessArora Group buys London’s Heythrop site
Business

Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories

Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s stance...
UK News

13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the...
Headline news

Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year

A grand Annakut Festival took place at Harisumiran Temple...
Health

Covid may have affected bone health in young adults

Covid-19 may have adversely affected the bone tissues of...
News

India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

INDIAN rescuers brought in a new digging machine on...

ARORA GROUP, one of the UK’s largest private operators of hotels, has bought the Heythrop site in London from Zenprop.

The 2.7-acre site, just off Kensington High Street, is currently consented for a 320,000 square foot, 142-apartment senior living scheme, React News reported.

Arora Group, which controls more than 7,000 hotel rooms and assets under management of more than £2 billion, is expected to seek a change of use to the existing consent, with the site having “potential for a number of different schemes”.

Zenprop had bought the site – formerly occupied by Heythrop College – from Jesuits in Britain for around £110 million in 2017.

Arora Group’s chief operating officer Sanjay Arora said the latest deal was “in line with our ambition to acquire an asset with significant development potential in prime central London.”

“We have waited several years for the right opportunity to purchase an asset of this calibre in London, and we are very excited to own such a prestigious building, which can be held for future generations in our family business.

“The site has the potential for a number of different schemes, and we look forward to working closely with the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.”

The group was founded by tycoon Surinder Arora, who started his business by establishing a bed and breakfast near Heathrow, after having come to the UK from India aged 13.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Adani in a spot as India to restart coal imports probe’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories

Headline Story 0
Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s stance...

13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

UK News 0
Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the...

Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year

Headline news 0
A grand Annakut Festival took place at Harisumiran Temple...

Popular

Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories

Headline Story 0
Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s stance...

13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy wins gold

UK News 0
Ishwar Sharma bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the...

Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year

Headline news 0
A grand Annakut Festival took place at Harisumiran Temple...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc