Filmmaker AR Murugadoss is one of the biggest names down South. He has mainly directed Tamil films, but has also helmed a couple of Telugu movies.

Now, according to a report in Tollywood.net, Murugadoss plans to get Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan and Telugu star Mahesh Babu in a film together. Reportedly, Haasan will wrap up the shooting of Indian 2 and Vikram, and then will start shooting for Murugadoss’ film.

It is said that Mahesh Babu will portray the character of a CBI officer and Kamal Haasan will play the role of a middle-aged man who is a father of a daughter. According to the reports, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar will also feature in the movie.

Murgadoss has earlier worked with Mahesh Babu in the bilingual film Spyder. The movie had done reasonably well at the box office. Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be for the first time when the filmmaker will team up with Kamal Haasan.

Talking about other films of Mahesh Babu, the actor has Sarkaru Vaari Paata lined up. The shooting of the film is currently going on.

Meanwhile, Murugadoss currently doesn’t have any films officially announced. His last directorial was Rajinikanth starrer Darbar which released in 2020.