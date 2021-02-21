Last seen in Malang (2020), a romantic action thriller by filmmaker Mohit Suri, Aditya Roy Kapur cannot seem to get enough of action movies. Months after the roaring success of Malang, he signed up for Ahmed Khan’s actioner Om: The Battle Within. And now, we hear that the actor has come onboard for yet another action film which will get off the ground once he wraps up OM: The Battle Within.

Reportedly, actress-producer Anushka Sharma, who has previously produced such critically and commercially successful films as NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017), Pari (2018), and Bulbbul (2020), will bankroll the upcoming action entertainer under her production house Clean Slate Filmz. If reports are to be believed, the film has been titled Afghan.

A well-placed source tells an online publication, “Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma have been trying to make an out-and-out action film for a while now. They have in the past discussed some action projects but they could not materialize as the sister-brother duo was looking for something that’s massy and commercial yet different from the regular masala offerings.”

The source goes on to add, “Afghan is high on action but still has that uniqueness in the storyline and presentation Clean Slate Films is widely known for. The Sharma siblings approached Aditya and he immediately agreed to star in the film. It will go on floors in May this year.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is presently shooting for Om: The Battle Within. The film, which mounted the shooting floor last year, also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. Sanghi was last seen in Dil Bechara (2020) alongside late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The additional cast of Afghan includes such talented actors as Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj.

