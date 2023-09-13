12.7 C
Anurag Kashyap says Indians are ‘genetically hypocrites’

By: Shelbin MS

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for making such notable films as Dev D, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and Manmarziyaan, is currently seen in a dual role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Haddi, with one of his characters being a trans person.

During an interview, Kashyap shared his opinion on many topics, including sex.

Speaking on the subject, he referred to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and said, “The audience didn’t watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, they got uncomfortable with the film. It’s such a great film, I love that film, and Vaani Kapoor’s performance is one of the finest that I saw in that film. But people get uncomfortable.”

He further said, “People got uncomfortable in the opening scene of Manmarziyaan. Some people told me, ‘The girl and boy are caught in one room and then her brother sees him off at the door.’ So, I feel our conditioning is like this. Sex is such a ‘haw’ word for us. We avoid conversations around that. Sex is a three-letter word which is very offensive to people.”

When asked about explicit scenes being very prominent in web series, he responded, “They use it as titillation and a lure to make money, but they don’t want to do real conversation around it. A new film is coming, Thank You For Coming, I am loving the campaign and the posters. People will go to watch this film, but they will go alone… We are genetically hypocrites and we will remain hypocrites.”

