Bigg Boss is one of the most famous reality shows in India. Till now, we have watched 14 seasons of the show, and now, in a few months, Bigg Boss season 15 is all set to start.

There have been multiple reports about the celebs entering the Bigg Boss house in next season. Reportedly, even Ankita Lokhande was supposed to participate in the reality show. However, the actress took to Twitter to deny the reports.

She tweeted a note which read, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I’m not even a part of.”

Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty has also been approached for Bigg Boss season 15. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Bigg Boss season 14 got over in February this year, and television actress Rubina Dilaik won the show, and Rahul Vaidya was the runner-up.