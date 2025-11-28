Amitabh Bachchan gives chilling narration in 26/11 tribute film as bollywood remembers martyrs

Seventeen years after the November 26, 2008 terror attacks, Mumbai marked the anniversary with a new animated short film narrated by Amitabh Bachchan. The tribute was presented at the Global Peace Honours ceremony and later shared publicly by Amruta Fadnavis. The film honors the victims, first responders, and families affected by the attacks that changed the city forever.

The screening took place during commemorations held near the historic Gateway of India. The tribute used animation and narration to revisit the events without relying on graphic imagery. Instead, it focused on courage, loss, and the resolve that followed.

The film has since been widely shared across social media, drawing responses from filmmakers, actors, and public figures. The central feature of the tribute remains the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, whose narration guides viewers through the key moments of the attacks.

Why Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Anchors the 26/11 Tribute

The short film is built around a restrained style of storytelling. Amitabh Bachchan narrates the events of November 26, 2008, describing the fear, the chaos, and the response of security forces and civilians. His voice is used to provide continuity across scenes that trace the movement of the attackers and the emergency response.

Sharing the video on social media, Amruta Fadnavis wrote, “A powerful video that was played at the ‘Global Peace Honours’. A tribute to the 26/11 martyr families and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. It left the audience with goosebumps.”

The narration avoids dramatic flourishes and sticks closely to the sequence of events, allowing the animation to carry the weight of the story. The decision to use Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator added a familiar and steady presence to a subject that still carries deep public memory.

Amitabh Bachchan Tribute Sparks Industry-Wide Response

Following the release of the film, several personalities from the film industry posted their own tributes. Akshay Kumar shared a message on X that read, “Never forgive, never forget. Jai Hind. #26/11.”

Zoya Akhtar, Veer Pahariya, and Akshay Oberoi reshared posts from the Mumbai Police. Vikrant Massey added folded-hands and heart emojis in his response.

Isha Koppikar posted a longer message of condolence. She wrote, “My deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them.” She added, “Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history.”

These reactions followed a similar tone, focusing on remembrance, respect, and national solidarity. The tributes appeared across multiple platforms within hours of the film’s release.

What the Amitabh Bachchan–Narrated 26/11 Film Shows

The animation traces the attacks across multiple locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the Oberoi Trident.

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists entered Mumbai by sea. The siege lasted more than 60 hours. Nine of the attackers were killed by security forces. One, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and later executed following trial.

Rather than focusing only on the violence, the film highlights the response by first responders, hospital staff, and ordinary citizens. It shows evacuation efforts, rescue operations, and the challenges faced during the prolonged standoff. The story is presented in a sequence that moves between locations to show how the attacks unfolded across the city.

The tone of the film is direct and observational. It does not use background music to heighten emotion. Instead, it relies on the narration by Amitabh Bachchan and simple visuals to communicate the scale and seriousness of the events.

Amitabh Bachchan and the Ongoing Public Memory of 26/11

The premiere of the film at the Global Peace Honours brought the 26/11 story to a fresh audience. Seventeen years later, the attacks remain one of the most significant security events in India’s recent history. Annual commemorations continue to draw public attention, official statements, and cultural responses.

The participation of Amitabh Bachchan in the tribute adds to a broader effort by the film industry to document and reflect on major national events. This is not the first time artists have used film, music, and digital media to revisit 26/11. However, the use of animation and narration has made this version accessible to younger viewers who did not witness the events directly.

Messages from actors, directors, and public figures following the release show that the anniversary continues to resonate across generations. Social media responses this year followed the same pattern seen in earlier anniversaries, with calls for remembrance, respect for security personnel, and acknowledgment of the victims.

As the country marks 17 years since the attacks, the film narrated by Amitabh Bachchan serves as both a record and a reminder. The events of that week in 2008 remain part of the city’s collective memory, and public tributes continue to ensure that the victims and heroes are not forgotten.