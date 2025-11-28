Kevin Spacey faces three new sexual assault claims as London court revives civil case from 2022

Highlights:

Kevin Spacey faces three new civil sexual assault claims in London

Allegations range from 2000 to 2013 and include claims linked to the Old Vic

The High Court has proposed 12 October 2026 as a provisional trial date

Kevin Spacey denies all allegations and has filed two formal defenses so far

One claimant, Ruari Cannon, has waived anonymity and appeared in a Channel 4 documentary

Judges are still deciding whether all three cases will be heard together

Kevin Spacey is facing three fresh civil sexual assault claims in London following the revival of a legal action that was previously frozen in 2022. Court filings confirm that the claims span more than a decade, with the earliest incident dating back to 2000. Judges at the High Court have already signaled a potential trial window in October 2026, but lawyers for both sides continue to debate whether the three claims should proceed as a single case or be handled separately.

The legal action returned to active status after Spacey’s earlier criminal case concluded, allowing the civil matter to move forward. Spacey has denied all allegations made against him. Two formal defenses have already been submitted to the court, and a third is expected to be filed.

The renewed claims place a spotlight once again on Spacey’s professional history in the United Kingdom, particularly his long association with the Old Vic theater in London.

Kevin Spacey Allegations: What the High Court Documents Show

Court filings show that one of the three claimants had already initiated legal proceedings against Kevin Spacey in 2022. That case was automatically paused once criminal charges were brought. The claimant now alleges that the 2008 incident caused long-term mental and financial harm.

A second claimant, identified in court documents only by his initials, claims that Kevin Spacey assaulted him repeatedly over a five-year period. The third claimant, Ruari Cannon, has chosen to proceed publicly and waive anonymity. Cannon alleges that Spacey groped him at a party in 2013.

Cannon previously appeared in a televised investigation titled Spacey Unmasked, which aired on Channel 4 and generated strong public reaction last year. Following the broadcast, Spacey’s representatives rejected the allegation and said that the program misrepresented the events.

Lawyers for all three claimants are now requesting that the High Court consolidate the cases into one trial. Their argument is that many witnesses overlap across the claims and that a single proceeding would prevent multiple rounds of testimony.

Kevin Spacey and the Old Vic Years Resurface in Court

Kevin Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic from 2004 to 2013. Two of the three civil claims now before the court are linked directly to events said to have occurred during that period. According to the filings, the alleged incidents are connected to workshops, rehearsals, and social environments tied to productions staged at the theater.

Spacey’s time at the Old Vic has already been reviewed in multiple internal investigations, media reports, and past legal proceedings. However, the High Court is now preparing to re-examine those years again in the context of this new civil litigation. Judges will review testimony, timelines, and institutional records as part of the disclosure process.

The court has not yet ruled on whether the claims will remain grouped together or be split into individual trials.

Kevin Spacey Trial Timeline and Legal Strategy Moving Forward

The High Court has proposed 12 October 2026 as a working trial date, though that schedule remains provisional. A more definite timetable is expected to be set sometime next year once the judge decides whether the three claims will be consolidated.

Kevin Spacey continues to deny all allegations. Two formal defenses have already been filed with the court, addressing two of the three claims. A third defense related to the remaining lawsuit is still pending.

Both legal teams are preparing for a lengthy civil process that could involve extensive witness testimony, document review, and pre-trial hearings. If the cases proceed as one combined trial, proceedings could extend over several months.

Kevin Spacey’s Career Impact and Ongoing Legal Pressure

Kevin Spacey has previously spoken publicly about the professional and personal fallout following the first wave of allegations in 2017. Since then, his career has been significantly reduced, with limited acting opportunities and long periods away from major studio productions. He has also stated in past interviews that he experienced housing and financial instability following the collapse of studio backing.

While the current High Court case is civil rather than criminal, the renewed legal exposure adds another chapter to his ongoing legal challenges. The filings continue to grow, and additional procedural hearings are expected in the coming months.

What Happens Next for Kevin Spacey in the London Courts

The next stage of the case depends largely on whether the judge approves the request to combine all three claims into a single trial. That decision will determine how witnesses are scheduled and how evidence is presented.

For now, Kevin Spacey remains under civil legal scrutiny as the High Court prepares for what could be one of the most closely watched celebrity trials in the UK in 2026. Until procedural rulings are finalized, both sides remain in preparation mode.