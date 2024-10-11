‘Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 per cent to him,’ Rekha’s interview surfaces on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

Rekha once famously described Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrates his 82nd birthday today, as her “school, college, and university” in acting, attributing much of her own development as an actor to him.

The legendary duo, who starred in iconic films like Silsila (1981), Do Anjaane (1976), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), and Mr. Natwarlal (1979), has long fascinated fans, not just for their sizzling on-screen chemistry but also for their rumored off-screen romance.

In a 2006 interview with Filmfare for Bachchan’s 64th birthday, Rekha expressed deep admiration for him, saying, “Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 percent to him. I just soaked in whatever he had to offer just by observing him.”

She went on to reveal how his presence left a lasting impression on her career. “The irony is that he was totally oblivious of the impact he had on mine or anybody else’s life. Just his presence and spirit contributed to my métier as an actor and as a human being.”

- Advertisement -

The two haven’t worked together in over four decades, but Rekha’s fond memories of their time together suggest that a reunion was never ruled out—it simply never materialized. Reflecting on this, she said, “My loss is that I didn’t get a chance to share the phenomenal growth of Amitji as an actor.”