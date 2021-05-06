Amazon Prime Video is set to release its forthcoming streaming show The Last Hour on May 14, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The supernatural crime series stars Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami in principal roles.

Set in a small Himalayan town, The Last Hour tells the story of a healer, who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. In addition to Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami, the show also features Raima Sen, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami on the cast.

The Last Hour has been created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. It has been executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia.

Talking about the show, Kumar said in a statement, “I am really thrilled that The Last Hour will be viewed by a truly global audience spread across almost 240 countries and territories. Asif Kapadia and I have worked together since our film school days, and when the chance to collaborate on this idea together came up, we grabbed it. Together with Anupama Minz, my co-creator and co-writer, we have created a unique supernatural show that we feel confident, will be enjoyed by the audiences.”

Asif Kapadia added, “Amit and I share an interest in the supernatural and he is particularly fascinated by the concept of playing with time. We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting and are glad that this journey with Amazon Prime video has been collaborative and supportive. I am so excited to launch The Last Hour to audiences across the world.”

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video India, said the streamer is excited to venture into the supernatural crime genre with this series. “Shot spectacularly in the verdant Himalayan towns and featuring an exceptional cast, this Amazon Original is a murder mystery with a paranormal twist. We are confident that it will resonate with our audience,” she added.

