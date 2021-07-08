Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), resumed filming the pending portion of his much-awaited film Pushpa on Tuesday. The makers said in a statement that they are looking at wrapping up the remaining shoot in a single start-to-finish schedule.

Based on the smuggling of red sandalwood in Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh, Pushpa is an action-thriller which revolves around a lorry driver who is part of the illegal business. The Sukumar directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in principal roles.

In addition to Telugu, the high-profile film is set to hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in two parts. The first part is slated to release on August 13, 2021, with the second installment hitting the marquee in 2022. The film marks the third collaboration between Arjun and Sukumar.

Pushpa has been hitting the headlines ever since its official announcement. In May, the makers dropped the first-look poster of Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar, which received overwhelming response from his fans and film enthusiasts. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are bankrolling the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

“Pushpa is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart. Filming it has been a joyride. We are very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience. We witnessed incredible excitement for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ and we aim to surpass it with the film. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through Pushpa,” the producers said in a statement.

Tags: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil