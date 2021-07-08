Mourning the death of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar, several prominent personalities from Pakistan, including President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, paid their tributes to the 98-year-old doyen of Hindi cinema. Kumar, whose career spans across four decades and includes a series of remarkable films, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

Kumar was born on December 11, 1922 at his ancestral home in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar, British India. His original name was Yousuf Khan.

In a tweet, Pakistan President Arif Alvi said, “Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality. Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Condoling Kumar’s death, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he can never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to set up cancer hospitals in his mother’s memory. “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when (the) project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise (the) first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts,” Khan tweeted.” “Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” he said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kumar will always be remembered for his humanity and unparalleled talent. “He ruled hearts and minds across generations and leaves behind a rich legacy of work,” the minister tweeted.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government condoled the demise of the legendary actor, saying he will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral home town in the province.

In his condolence message, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said a golden chapter of the Indian film industry has been closed with the death of Kumar. However, he would remain alive in the hearts of fans. His services and achievements in the field of acting would be remembered for a long time, Khan said.

The Pakistan government has already declared his native house as a national heritage and completed all formalities to convert it into a museum in his name. Kumar visited Peshawar in the early 90’s. He was given an unprecedented reception and welcome by the people of Peshawar. Peshawar Heritage Council Secretary Shakil Waheedullah said Kumar’s death is a huge loss for the people of Peshawar.

The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu.