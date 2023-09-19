Alisha Goup death: Oldham ‘boy racers’ jailed for 14 years

TWO ‘boy racers’ from Oldham have each been sentenced to 14 years in prison for causing the death of Alisha Goup, said the Greater Manchester Police in a statement.

Omar Choudhury, 22, and Hamidur Rahman, 24, were convicted of taking the life of 16-year-old Alisha, who was on her way to college in February. Both individuals have also received a minimum 12-year driving disqualification as part of their sentencing at Minshull Street Crown Court last week.

The police statement added that Alisha lost her life due to the reckless driving of these individuals, who engaged in a hazardous chase on the streets of Oldham. Choudhury, in particular, mounted a sidewalk, leading to the tragic demise of Alisha.

CCTV footage recorded the alarming sight of the two individuals racing their BMW cars through the town, eventually resulting in the collision that claimed Alisha’s life while she was en route to Oldham Sixth Form College.

The fatal incident occurred on Rochdale Road when Choudhury, attempting to overtake a Ford Fiesta on the wrong side of the road, lost control, mounted the pavement, and tragically took Alisha’s life.

Although Choudhury attempted to continue driving, members of the public detained him nearby until law enforcement officers arrived. During initial questioning, he falsely claimed that he had been speeding to evade individuals pursuing him with a knife.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Choudhury had been travelling at a staggering speed of 66 mph (106 km/h), more than double the legal speed limit.

Authorities also discovered videos on his phone that showcased reckless driving behaviour, further underscoring his dangerous driving history, which included a police pursuit in December last year.

Rahman denied any responsibility for Alisha’s tragic death, asserting that he had turned into a side road before the fatal collision.

Alisha’s parents shared their heart-wrenching sentiments in a victim statement, describing their daughter as “the most caring, selfless, sensible person you could meet.” They recalled how she served as the glue that held the family together and expressed their anguish over her loss, especially considering the circumstances in which she lost her life.

Police Sergeant Louise Warhurst, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by members of the public during the investigation.

Warhurst emphasised the devastating impact of speeding and reckless driving on innocent lives, stressing the commitment of Greater Manchester Police to deal firmly with dangerous drivers to ensure the safety of the community.