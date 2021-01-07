There were reports that Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Indra Kumar’s next directorial titled Thank God. But, the film was not officially announced.

However, today, the makers have announced the film officially. Sidharth took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

He tweeted, “Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn & @Indra_kumar_9 , also starring @rakulpreet . #ThankGod – a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month. Stay tuned!”

Sidharth and Ajay will be seen together on the big screen for the first time. But Sidharth and Rakul have earlier worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan, and Ajay and Rakul have worked together in De De Pyaar De and they will also be seen together in Mayday.

Well, Sidharth is on a roll. The actor has Shershaah ready for a release and a few days ago, he had also announced his another film titled Mission Majnu.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, the actor has movies like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Mayday, and RRR lined-up. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in movies like Attack, Sardar and Grandson, Krish’s next, Ayalaan, Indian 2, and Mayday.

Indra Kumar’s last directorial was Total Dhamaal which starred Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. The film was a super hit at the box office.