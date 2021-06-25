Vijay Kanakamedala’s Naandhi starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar release February this year. He courtroom drama received positive reviews, and was also a success at the box office.

Now, a Hindi remake of the film is on the cards, and Ajay Devgn and South filmmaker Dil Raju have teamed up for it. Ajay tweeted about it, “Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer @kuldeeprathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi.”

In a statement the actor has said, “Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju & I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalised. Once we have the cast & key talent in place, I may be able to say more.”

Dil Raju added, “Naandhi is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to have collaborated with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details.”

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju, the film is also produced by Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai’s Mumbai Talkeez.