Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture Satyanarayan Ki Katha which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is a musical love saga, but the makers have not yet announced which actress will be seen opposite Kartik in the film.

However, now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing Kartik in Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

A source told the portal, “Sajid Nadiadwala has already bounced the idea to his in-house favourite Shraddha Kapoor and she has absolutely loved it. In fact, she has also agreed to be a part of the film. But it’s all verbal at this point and a contractual agreement is currently not in place. Shraddha seems like a perfect choice because the new pairing will also add freshness to the script. Kartik and Shraddha will look extremely good together and although it’s Kartik’s story majorly, Shraddha has a very important part to play in it as well.”

Well, it will surely be interesting watch Shraddha and Kartik on the big screen together.

Talking about other films of Shraddha, the actress will be seen in movies like Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, Naagin, and Chaalbaaz in London.

Meanwhile, Kartik has Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lined up. The former will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, and the latter is slated to hit the big screens in November this year.