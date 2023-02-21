AN AIR INDIA flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday (20) due to a medical emergency, an official said.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

It was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard and the passenger concerned was taken to a hospital, the official said.

Later, the flight took off from London around 23.30 hours IST (17:00 hours GMT), according to another official.

Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

(PTI)