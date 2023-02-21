AN AIR INDIA flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday (20) due to a medical emergency, an official said.
According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.
It was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard and the passenger concerned was taken to a hospital, the official said.
Later, the flight took off from London around 23.30 hours IST (17:00 hours GMT), according to another official.
Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.
(PTI)