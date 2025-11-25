Air India says US travel slowdown is temporary as airline adjusts long-haul operations

Highlights:

US travel demand for Air India has declined due to airspace curbs, longer routes, fuel requirements, and visa delays.

CEO Campbell Wilson says the slowdown is temporary and that long-term US demand remains strong.

Air India operates 51 weekly flights to six North American destinations.

The Boeing 777 fleet will shrink in 2026 as leased and older aircraft leave service, replaced by 787s and A350s.

Some Air India pilots have been offered reduced-hours contracts during the fleet transition.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday (24) that demand for travel to the US has fallen, citing several operational and regulatory factors that have made long-haul routes more difficult to manage. Wilson explained that “airspace restrictions, longer flying times, additional refuelling stops, and visa delays” have contributed to lower US passenger numbers in recent months. According to him, these conditions have made some travelers reluctant to book long-haul flights until the situation stabilizes.

Wilson said these issues are not permanent and emphasized that Air India still sees long-term growth in the North American market. He stated that while current restrictions are affecting operational efficiency, the airline expects demand to rebound once flying times normalize and visa processing improves. As North America remains one of Air India’s most important international regions, the airline is continuing to prioritize capacity and fleet upgrades that support the route network.

Air India US network remains one of the airline’s largest long-haul markets

Air India continues to operate flights to six major North American cities. The airline currently connects Newark, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Toronto with its long-haul fleet. In total, Air India operates 51 one-way flights each week across these routes, deploying Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline’s long-haul plan remains centered on expanding capacity, improving product consistency, and updating aircraft types to reduce operating costs. While the current airspace curbs have forced longer routings and increased fuel burn, Air India expects operational conditions to improve over time.

Air India fleet changes to impact pilot hours and long-haul planning

Wilson confirmed that Air India has offered some pilots the option to work reduced-hours contracts during the transition period. The change primarily affects Boeing 777 pilots because the 777 fleet will shrink in 2026. The airline operates 22 Boeing 777 aircraft today, but several leased jets will be returned, and certain older aircraft will be retired from service.

As these aircraft exit the fleet, Air India will introduce new Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s to replace them on long-haul routes. The modernization program is part of a broader overhaul under the Tata Group, which aims to improve reliability, enhance fuel efficiency, and expand global connectivity.

Wilson said the updated fleet will support a stronger long-haul operation, particularly once North American demand rebounds. The CEO also highlighted the need for broader industry policies that help Indian airlines attract and retain skilled pilots. He noted that “India needs to strengthen its position in global aviation,” and said that regulatory measures supporting pilot training and longer notice periods could help the industry grow sustainably.

Air India focuses on long-term strategy despite temporary demand challenges

Despite the weakened US demand, Wilson said the airline remains confident about the long-term prospects of its North American routes. He insisted that the current decline is temporary, driven by a combination of visa delays, redesigned flight paths, and operational constraints.

The airline’s strategy is built on fleet modernization and sustained investment in long-haul routes. With new aircraft joining the fleet and operational conditions expected to improve, Air India believes that passenger numbers to the US will strengthen over time.