Air India flight to London crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad with 242 onboard, including former CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani

A major aviation disaster struck Ahmedabad on Thursday (12) afternoon when an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, was carrying 242 people—including 230 passengers and 12 crew members—when the incident occurred in the Meghaninagar area, close to the airport.

Immediate Aftermath: Fire and Emergency Response

Eyewitnesses and initial footage from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, with debris on fire and widespread panic in the surrounding residential neighborhood.

The crash happened just minutes after the plane took off at approximately 1:15 pm IST, with the last signal from the aircraft recorded seconds after departure, according to flight tracking data.

Emergency services responded rapidly. At least two dozen ambulances, fire brigades, and police teams rushed to the site to begin rescue and relief operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) dispatched a team of investigators from Delhi, and an emergency center was activated at the airport to assist families seeking information6910.

High-Profile Passengers and Official Reactions

Among those onboard was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was reportedly listed as passenger number 12. There is no immediate confirmation regarding his condition or that of other passengers and crew.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep shock and grief, stating, “We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families”.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed sorrow and directed officials to prioritize immediate rescue and medical treatment for the injured.

Air India and DGCA Statements

Air India confirmed the incident in an official statement: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident Thursday (12). At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest”.

The DGCA said the aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar at the controls.

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Investigation

The full extent of casualties and injuries remains unclear as rescue operations continue. Several roads leading to the airport have been closed to facilitate emergency response, and hospitals in the area are on high alert to receive the injured.

The DGCA will lead the technical investigation into the cause of the crash, with support from local authorities and Air India’s crisis management teams.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The focus remains on rescue, relief, and providing support to the families affected by this tragic incident.