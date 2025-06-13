Trump praises Israeli strikes on Iran as ‘excellent,’ warns of harsher attacks without nuclear deal

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the overnight operation targeted key nuclear facilities and senior Iranian military figures, including the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces.

At least six nuclear scientists were also reported killed. The strikes hit multiple locations, including Tehran, Natanz, and other strategic sites across Iran.

- Advertisement -

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, described the action as “necessary” in light of what he called a “dramatic turn” in the Iranian threat, claiming that Iran had made significant advances in its nuclear capabilities and was preparing for a surprise attack

. “We won’t sit quietly while our people are targeted, not again, not ever. Empty words will not stop Iran. Israel will,” Danon stated at the UN.

Iran Vows “Huge and Destructive Consequences”

The Iranian response was swift and severe. The new IRGC chief, Mohammad Pakpour, vowed that Israel would “suffer a bitter and painful fate with huge and destructive consequences.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised “severe punishment,” and Iranian state media reported that civilians, including children, were among the casualties—though this has not been independently verified.

In retaliation, Iran launched around 100 drones toward Israel, according to the IDF, which claims most were intercepted. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides warning of further escalation.

Trump Praises Israeli Operation, Urges Iran to “Make a Deal”

US President Donald Trump, who was reportedly informed of Israel’s plans in advance, praised the operation as “very successful” and “excellent” in interviews with US media.

He warned Iran that unless it agrees to a deal on its nuclear program, future Israeli attacks would be “even more brutal.” Trump’s remarks come amid accusations from Iran that the US supported Israel’s strikes—an allegation Washington has denied.

Trump is expected to discuss the situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the White House prepares for a high-level National Security Council meeting on the crisis.

Global Reactions and Calls for Restraint

The attacks have sent shockwaves through the international community. Many world leaders have called for restraint and urged both Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation. The White House, under intense media scrutiny, remains on alert as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, analysts note that Israel’s operation required detailed intelligence and years of planning, with some strikes reportedly launched from inside Iranian territory.

The timing was seen as opportune, given recent damage to Iran’s air defenses and the weakening of its regional proxies, including Hezbollah.

What’s Next: A Region on the Brink

The Israeli strikes mark a significant gamble, with the potential to ignite a broader conflict in the Middle East. Iran’s vow of “revenge” and the ongoing exchange of drone attacks underscore the risk of further escalation.

As both sides brace for what may come next, the world watches anxiously, hoping for diplomacy to prevail over war.

Trending Keywords: Israel Iran conflict 2025, Israeli strikes Iran nuclear sites, IRGC commanders killed, Trump Iran deal warning, Middle East escalation, Iran drone attack Israel, Netanyahu Trump Iran, global reaction Israel Iran, nuclear scientists killed Iran, Operation Rising Lion.