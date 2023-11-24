2.8 C
London
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsAfghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’
India News

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

TOP LISTS

My Top 10 by Muzz Khan

WHETHER it is on stage, television, film or in...
Arts and Culture

Aladdin and the winds of change in diversity

UP-AND-COMING actors Rishi Manuel and Zaynah Ahmed make their...
Features

Stand up for comic Faizan Shah

THE booming British Asian comedy scene has more fabulous...
Features

‘I hope more Asians will engage with the National Trust’

BRITISH ASIANS are being encouraged to visit National Trust...
Lifestyle

How to navigate the cost of living crisis

WHETHER it is a substantial increase in mortgages, rent,...

AFGHANISTAN’S embassy in India announced its “permanent closure” on Friday (24), more than two years after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Most foreign nations – including India – do not officially recognise Afghanistan’s Taliban government, but acknowledge them as the de facto ruling authority.

This has left many Afghan embassies and consulates in limbo, with diplomats appointed by the former government refusing to cede control of embassy buildings and property to representatives chosen by the Taliban authorities.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi,” it said in a letter it posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The Taliban authorities have full control of around a dozen Afghan embassies abroad – including in Pakistan, China, Turkey and Iran.

Others operate on a hybrid system, with the ambassador gone but embassy staff still carrying out routine consular work such as issuing visas and other documents.

The letter said there were no diplomats left from the former government remaining in India, having all “safely reached third countries”.

“The only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban”, it said.

It follows a statement last month that the embassy had suspended operations.

“We acknowledge the limitations and concerns that govern the realm of realpolitik and the balancing act required at a difficult time in a geo-politically sensitive region,” the letter added.

“Therefore, we firmly believe that the decision to close the mission in India at this stage and to transfer the custodial authority of the mission to the host country is in the best interests of Afghanistan.”

New Delhi evacuated its entire mission from Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the Afghan capital in August 2021, but last year sent back a small team to reopen its sprawling embassy.

Most foreign nations similarly withdrew diplomatic staff at the time and have not returned, although a handful of embassies – including Pakistan, China and Russia – never closed, and still have ambassadors in Kabul.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India warns social media giants against deepfakes menace
Next article
Qatar court accepts India’s appeal against Navy personnel’s death sentence

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

My Top 10 by Muzz Khan

TOP LISTS 0
WHETHER it is on stage, television, film or in...

Aladdin and the winds of change in diversity

Arts and Culture 0
UP-AND-COMING actors Rishi Manuel and Zaynah Ahmed make their...

Stand up for comic Faizan Shah

Features 0
THE booming British Asian comedy scene has more fabulous...

Popular

My Top 10 by Muzz Khan

TOP LISTS 0
WHETHER it is on stage, television, film or in...

Aladdin and the winds of change in diversity

Arts and Culture 0
UP-AND-COMING actors Rishi Manuel and Zaynah Ahmed make their...

Stand up for comic Faizan Shah

Features 0
THE booming British Asian comedy scene has more fabulous...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc