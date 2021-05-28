Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in the successful romantic action thriller film Malang (2020), next stars in OM: The Battle Within. Directed by Kapil Verma from the script written by Akshat Saluja and Niket Pandey, OM: The Battle Within is an action thriller which will see Kapur performing a series of sweat-inducing action sequences. It also stars Dil Bechara (2020) fame Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

OM: The Battle Within has been arresting a lot of eyeballs ever since its official announcement in 2020. Film enthusiasts are waiting for the release of the film with bated breath as it promises to offer some never-seen-before action sequences.

The latest update on the forthcoming actioner is that Aditya Roy Kapur along with the entire cast and crew will soon be flying off to Turkey to shoot the remaining portion of the film. The makers are currently waiting for the coronavirus situation to get a little better in India and abroad before they jet off the said country.

“The whole team is really excited to shoot the remaining portions of the film in Turkey. Aditya has been training hard and will be performing some special action sequences there specifically. They would be flying as soon as things get better, both in India and globally,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan are producing OM: The Battle Within in association with ZEE Studios. The film is expected to hit the marquee in the last quarter of 2020. However, it could move off to 2022 depending on the coronavirus situation in India. An official announcement is highly awaited.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Kapil Verma, Ahmed Khan, OM: The Battle Within