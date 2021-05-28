If you want to watch a series which boasts of great writing, competent direction and riveting performances from each and every cast member coupled with infectious light-heartedness, look no further and tune into Disney+ Hotstar’s Mukesh Jasoos, which started streaming on the service from May 7.

Actress Ruchi Malviya plays an interesting character in the dramedy show which has 20 episodes of 10-12 minutes each. In a candid conversation with Eastern Eye, Malviya opens up about her character in Mukesh Jasoos, how she bagged the part, the preparation that went into playing Sulekha, and much more. The actress also talks about the filmmaker she is dying to work with.

How did you land up your role in Mukesh Jasoos?

I had to go through two rounds of auditions. For the first one, I self-tested for the character of Sulekha as this happened during the first lockdown. I remember shooting all by myself, checking the lights, the camera set up and then performing. Based on that tape, I got a call for the second round of the audition at Humara Movies office where I gave another audition. I enacted one of the scenes from the series itself and based on that, out of 1000/1200 people, it came down to two names, one being mine obviously and I got selected eventually. Ever so grateful.

What is your character in Mukesh Jasoos and how did you prepare for it?

I play the role of Sulekha, who is a social media influencer. She is a girl who comes from a humble background but is trying to achieve her goals of being an actress or get fame to the best of her capabilities. She tries to make content out of everything as much as she can. She is ambitious but also vulnerable at the same time since she knows that things are tough in the business and she might not make it. Although she is vulnerable, she leaves her husband Mukesh who is playing the local detective to elope with his cousin in search for more meaning and material to life. She thinks she deserves better and wants a better standard of living and hence she elopes with him.

I had to watch a lot of TikTok videos and viral fun videos of new age Indian influencers to start with. I started imitating and picking up their mannerisms and language through their interviews and Instagram pages. After watching so many of those, by the end of it, I started walking, talking and eating like them. I wanted to achieve the same body language and dialect.

Can you tell us a little about your journey from Indore to Mumbai?

It has been quite a journey, to be honest. This is my 13th year in Mumbai and each year, I keep falling in love with the hustle and bustle of this city of dreams. I took a six-month break after my job as a publicist to go back home and get groomed, lose some weight, gain more confidence and came back to Mumbai. I have not looked back ever since. I have gone through a zillion auditions, but I have loved every bit of my struggle. Thankfully, I even met great people – writers, actors, directors – who helped me in some or the other way. Staying alone and trying to make it in the film industry that also has a nepotism culture is not an easy job, but with a good support system and the willingness to give your all, anything is possible.

Who is your inspiration?

Well, talking about real-life, my father is my source of inspiration. His dedication to his work, passion and discipline is what I admire the most and I want to become like him.

From the industry, it has to be Priyanka Chopra. She is my every morning inspiration and I would have to write a book to explain why because that potential and her journey is so inspiring and beyond!

How was it working with actors like Rahul Bagga and Rajeshwari Sachdev?

It was a fabulous experience working with such a talented and experienced star cast. It was a delight to be sharing the screen with each one of them. We had a blast, if I tell you in a nutshell. Nobody made me feel like I was new in the industry. Not even once was I intimidated by their experience or presence. On the contrary, they guided me technically.

Rajeshwari ma’am was such a wonderful person. She complimented me on my character and the way I studied and dwelled into it. She told me it’s refreshing to see an actor like me after such a long time. It was fun, light and yet such a learning experience for me to share screen space with her.

Rahul Bagga is a fantastic co-star to work with. He is always so calm and composed. He would let me have my space and creativity in our scenes and again worked his way around me. There were no restrictions to do a scene with him. In fact, we both improvised as much as we could and the chemistry is for all to see in the show.

Do you have any dream director you want to work with?

Well, I have a huge list, but if I have to pick one, it has to be none other than Imtiaz Ali. He is one of my most favourite filmmakers. I have seen all his films multiple times.

What else is in the works for you?

There is a web-show in the pipeline, but it is too soon to talk about it. I have also auditioned for a feature film. Hopefully, it goes ahead after the coronavirus situation gets better in the country. We should start shooting by July, I guess.