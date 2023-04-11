Filmmaker Om Raut, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Adipurush, recently met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking to Instagram, Raut dropped a picture from his meeting with Yogi Adityanath.

In the image, he is seen presenting the CM with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Raj Mata Jijau as a token of appreciation.

Prior to his meeting with the CM, Raut met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2, 2022, on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media.

The film is made with a massive budget of £50 million and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle.

The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.