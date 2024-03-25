9.8 C
London
Monday, March 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentActors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil to contest India polls
Entertainment

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil to contest India polls

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Armaan Malik collaborates with AR Rahman for ‘Goat Life’ track

Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with music composer AR...
Entertainment

Adaa Khan: Making a strong style statement

THOSE who follow Adaa Khan on social media or...
Entertainment

Preity Zinta shares video of adorable rehearsal with Shah Rukh for ‘Veer Zaara’

Preity Zinta is giving fans a major dose of...
Entertainment

W.i.S.H: Everything you need to know about India’s newest girl-pop group

In the vibrant landscape of India’s music industry, a...
Entertainment

SMASHBengali and Guranisha Randhawa to host BBC Asian chat show ‘One More Chai’

BBC Asian Network on Friday announced the launch of...

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, who were named as part of the list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday, expressed happiness and gratitude to the political party for nominating them for the upcoming elections.

Ranaut said she is elated to officially join the political party and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant.

The news of Ranaut taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at Gujarat’s Dwarkadhish temple in November 2023.

In its fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party said the four-time National Award winner will contest on a ticket for the party from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, her birthplace.

In an X post, Ranaut, who has been a vocal supporter of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said she is honoured to join the BJP.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency).

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high…

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

“I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy ‘karyakarta’ and a reliable public servant. Thanks,” the 37-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In 2022, Ranaut said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

Besides Ranaut, Ramayan star Arun Govil has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls.

The actor thanked Modi for entrusting him with such a big responsibility.

“Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram @narendramodi @BJP4India @BJP4UP,” the 66-year-old actor, who essayed PM Modi in the recently released film “Article 370”, wrote in an X post.

आ. श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और चयन समिति का बहुत-बहुत हार्दिक आभार जिन्होंने मुझे मेरठ का सांसद प्रत्याशी बनाकर इतना बड़ा कार्यभार सौंपा है। मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विश्वास और जनमानस की अपेक्षाओं पर पूर्णत: खरा उतरने का संपूर्ण प्रयास करूँगा…������
जय श्री राम ������@narendramodi

— Arun Govil (@arungovil12) March 24, 2024

Recently, Govil and singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP.

Ranaut, Govil, and Paudwal were some of the several film personalities who attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Adaa Khan: Making a strong style statement
Next article
Armaan Malik collaborates with AR Rahman for ‘Goat Life’ track

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Armaan Malik collaborates with AR Rahman for ‘Goat Life’ track

Entertainment 0
Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with music composer AR...

Gujarat keeps nerve, Royals start on winning note

Cricket 0
Gujarat Titans edged out Mumbai Indians by six runs...

Pakistan keen to restore trade ties with India: Minister

Headline Story 0
Pakistan will “seriously” consider restoring trade ties with India...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Geeta Pendse: ‘Words can prompt new ways of thinking’

Features 0
THE TV presenter and journalist, Geeta Pendse, chaired the...

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Headline Story 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc