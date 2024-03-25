Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil to contest India polls

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, who were named as part of the list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday, expressed happiness and gratitude to the political party for nominating them for the upcoming elections.

Ranaut said she is elated to officially join the political party and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant.

The news of Ranaut taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at Gujarat’s Dwarkadhish temple in November 2023.

In its fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party said the four-time National Award winner will contest on a ticket for the party from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, her birthplace.

In an X post, Ranaut, who has been a vocal supporter of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said she is honoured to join the BJP.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency).

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high…

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

“I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy ‘karyakarta’ and a reliable public servant. Thanks,” the 37-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In 2022, Ranaut said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

Besides Ranaut, Ramayan star Arun Govil has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming polls.

The actor thanked Modi for entrusting him with such a big responsibility.

“Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram @narendramodi @BJP4India @BJP4UP,” the 66-year-old actor, who essayed PM Modi in the recently released film “Article 370”, wrote in an X post.

आ. श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और चयन समिति का बहुत-बहुत हार्दिक आभार जिन्होंने मुझे मेरठ का सांसद प्रत्याशी बनाकर इतना बड़ा कार्यभार सौंपा है। मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विश्वास और जनमानस की अपेक्षाओं पर पूर्णत: खरा उतरने का संपूर्ण प्रयास करूँगा…������

जय श्री राम ������ @narendramodi …

— Arun Govil (@arungovil12) March 24, 2024

Recently, Govil and singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP.

Ranaut, Govil, and Paudwal were some of the several film personalities who attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January.